In Gaffe, Barak Reveals Credit Card Details for the World to See

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:38 am |

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak. (Flash90)

Democratic Israel Party head and prime ministerial candidate Ehud Barak was forced to cancel his credit card Tuesday, after he inadvertently uploaded an image of it in a video he posted criticizing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The video purported to show the prime minister the “proper way” to use a credit card, as Barak invited members of his party to enjoy a falafel sandwich with him “that I will pay for, and when I make a commitment I carry it out.”

During the video, Barak is seen taking his wallet out of his pocket, methodically “showing” Netanyahu how to order a falafel and how to pay. He then pulls out his credit card, with the card visible for just a few seconds, and then puts the card back in his wallet.

But a few seconds was all it took. Within minutes, viewers commented on social media on the video, with several posting the credit card number online. Many of the comments were derisive: One commenter said, for example, that “before the genius Barak makes fun of Netanyahu he should check thoroughly to ensure that he does not reveal personal information, like his credit card details. He’s got plenty of money, he got a credit of $2.3 million recently, let him buy pizza for everyone.”

In a statement, Barak’s office said that in the wake of the error, the candidate had canceled the card and replaced it. “Israeli citizens deserve a prime minister with a credit card,” the statement added.