PM Warns Hezbollah of Crushing Retaliation

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/HAMODIA) -

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:36 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim July 14, 2019. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Israel’s prime minister says it will deliver a “crushing” strike against Hezbollah if the Lebanese terror group attempts to attack.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was reacting to comments made by Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In an interview Friday, Nasrallah boasted that his group is much stronger than during the 2006 war and is capable of striking anywhere in Israel. Pointing to a map, Nasrallah identified a list of targets he said his group could strike, saying “in all fields, the resistance has developed in quantity and quality.”

Speaking to his Cabinet Sunday, Netanyahu criticized what he called Nasrallah’s “arrogant” words.

He says “if Hezbollah dares to do some nonsense and attack Israel, we will strike it and Lebanon, a crushing military strike.”

“In contrast to Nasrallah, I do not intend to detail our plans.

“It is enough to recall that Nasrallah had – for years – dug terrorist tunnels, which we destroyed within days.”