Nineteen Fires Started by Gaza Incendiary Balloons in South

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:02 pm |

Palestinians in Gaza preparing balloons that will be attached to flammable material to be launched into Israel, east of Jabalia, in the Gaza Strip, Tuesday. (Hassan Jedi/Flash90)

Wednesday was another day of multiple arson attacks on Israel, numbering about nineteen in the Gaza periphery.

Firefighting units, Jewish National Fund employees, military engineering units with bulldozers and volunteers were sent out to battle the blazes, and swiftly succeeded in bringing them under control.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported.

An initial investigation indicated that all were started by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

On Tuesday, 13 such devices were launched from the Hamas-ruled enclave.