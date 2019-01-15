Schools to End Early Wednesday as Yerushalayim Anticipates Snow

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 9:14 am |

Mayor Moshe Lion visits on Tuesday the Yerushalayim municipality maintenance department which is preparing for clearing the snow which is expected to fall on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Yerushalayim Municipality said Tuesday afternoon that schools and kindergartens will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, an hour earlier than usual, amid forecasts that a snowstorm is set to hit the capital later in the afternoon.

Mayor Moshe Lion has decided that schools in the capital shall end earlier as a precaution.

The municipality prepares tools for clearing the snow. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The directive applies to studies in grade schools, kindergartens, day care centers, and special education institutions. Special transportation will be provided to bring students home.

The decision was made during an assessment of the situation held by the Yerushalayim municipality together with all the relevant emergency and professional bodies, including the Police and the Home Front Command.

The municipality said that it has prepared some 150 snowplows, tractors, salt dispensers and engineering tools to help clear snow on its main roads.