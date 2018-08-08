Liberman Interviews Candidates for Chief of Staff Office

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday interviewed four candidates for the post of IDF Chief of Staff, which will become vacant at the end of the year, after the term of current CoS Gadi Eisenkott ends. Among the candidates, Hadashot News reported, is Aviv Kochavi, currently a top lieutenant of Eisenkott’s, along with his former top aide, General Yair Golan. Also on the interview list is General Nitzan Alon, a top expert on Iran, as well as General Eyal Zamir, formerly head of the IDF’s Southern Command. More interviews are scheduled for the coming days.

The process of choosing a new Chief of Staff is based on recommendations for the post by a professional committee that culled through dozens of candidates. Candidates must also be vetted and approved by a long list of top officials, including the Prime Minister, current and former IDF Chiefs of Staff, Defense Ministers, and others. After the initial interview of the finalists by Liberman, the Defense Minister will discuss with Eisenkott his successor.

After the interviewing and vetting stages, Liberman will make a decision on whom he would like to choose for the position. The appointment will need to be approved by the government. At that point, the candidate will officially become the IDF’s next Chief of Staff.

In a statement, Liberman said that “the IDF will continue to deal with continued threats in the coming years that are likely to get more serious. The appointment of a new Chief of Staff will be a critical development in the ability of the IDF to deal with its many challenges. The appointment process will be orderly and responsible, and will result in the appointment of the best Chief of Staff possible, who will be able to lead the IDF to victory on the battlefield.”