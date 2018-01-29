Netanyahu: Iran Has Turned Lebanon Into a Missile Site; We Will Not Tolerate It

YERUSHALAYIM -

Russian President Vladimir Putin (3rd R.) meets with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (2nd L.) in Sochi, Russia, August 23, 2017. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu flew to Russia on Monday morning for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Prior to boarding the plane, the prime minister said that he would discuss with the Russian president “Iran’s attempt to turn Lebanon into one large missile site, a site for manufacturing precision missiles against the State of Israel, which we are not willing to tolerate.

“We meet periodically in order to ensure the military coordination between the IDF and the Russian forces in Syria; as of today this has succeeded and it is important that it continue to succeed.

“I will discuss with President Putin Iran’s relentless efforts to establish a military presence in Syria, which we strongly oppose and are also taking action against.”

On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Putin to pass on the message that “if Israel attacked targets in the country again, Syria would respond by firing missiles at Ben Gurion Airport.”

Putin promised to pass the message to Israel, and he and Netanyahu are expected to discuss the issue during their meeting.

Minister Ze’ev Elkin, the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, and the military secretary, Brigadier General Eliezer Toledano, also joined Netanyahu on his Russian trip.

Minister Elkin said that “from past experience, every such meeting has made a very important contribution to Israel’s security.

“Today Netanyahu is the only leader in the world who manages to maintain a very good relationship with the president of the United States and the president of Russia at the same time,” Elkin quoted from the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s comments on Lebanon are seemingly connected to an article published in the Arab media Sunday night by IDF Spokesman Ronen Manlis, in which he called on Lebanese citizens to keep an eye on the Iranian takeover and warning that “Lebanon is being turned into an act of failure by the Lebanese authorities. One big one. ”