YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 27, 2017 at 4:20 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Knesset. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu successfully underwent Friday a routine periodical gastro-intestinal follow-up test, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The prime minister is in excellent health and he has returned to his full duties,” a statement from the office read Friday morning.

During the time of the procedure, Culture Minister Miri Regev replaced Netanyahu as acting prime minister.