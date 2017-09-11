State Dept. Denies Tillerson Wants Israel’s $75 Million Back

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 1:56 pm |

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

YERUSHALAYIM - The U.S. State Department denied on Monday media reports that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is lobbying for a return of $75 million in aid provided to Israel by Congress last year, which defied the Obama administration’s limit on further funds to Israel, Arutz Sheva reported.

A State Department spokesperson stated that the report is completely false, and that the Trump administration has no intention of cutting any aid authorized for Israel by Congress.

“Israel is a valued ally. The administration is committed to ensuring that Israel receives the assistance that has been appropriated by Congress,” the official said.

The report appeared initially in the Washington Free Beacon, claiming that an internal debate was taking place within the administration involving a State Department proposal to revoke the $75 million.