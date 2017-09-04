Opening of Hachnasas Orchim Facility in Haditch, Ukraine

Monday, September 4, 2017 at 5:40 am |

At the opening of the new building. (Chadashot24)

A large crowd, including many overseas guests took part in the formal opening of the new hachnasas orchim building near the kever of the first Lubavitcher Rebbe, Harav Schneur Zalman of Liadi, zy”a, in Haditch, Ukraine.

The new building. (Chadashot24)

Known as the Alter Rebbe, Rav Schneur Zalman of Liadi is also noted for his Tanya and Shulchan Aruch HaRav.

Several years ago, the Ohel underwent major renovations and a fully-functioning shul was opened.

Harav Chaim Shalom Deitsch (C) speaks at the event marking the opening of the new building. (Chadashot24)

The event Sunday, led by Harav Chaim Shalom Deitsch, Rosh Kollel at Yerushalayim’s Tzemach Tzedek shul and noted mashpia, as well as Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rav of the Kosel, was held ahead of the upcoming Shabbos, 18 Elul, when large crowds are expected in Ukraine, marking the birthday of the Alter Rebbe.