Soldiers Arrest Gang of Arab Shooters at Army Base

Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 5:20 am |

IDF soldiers during a raid. (IDF Spokesperson, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - IDF soldiers on Motzoei Shabbos captured a gang that had been responsible for two shooting attacks on an IDF base. On Motzoei Shabbos, terrorists fired at an IDF base near Beit El, north of Yerushalayim, for a second time within a few hours. B’schasdei Shamayim, no one was injured in either shooting, although there was activity on the base at the time of the shootings. An army patrol was dispatched after the first shooting, and after the second one was able to zero in on the gang, which consisted of three Arab terrorists. The terrorists were residents of the nearby village of Jalazoun. The shooters were being questioned Sunday by security forces.

IDF soldiers early Sunday captured an Arab who illegally crossed into Israel from Gaza. The Arab was able to cross the border fence undetected, but was discovered several hundred meters from the fence. He was not armed. Authorities were questioning him Sunday morning to determine his motives.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.