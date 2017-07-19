IDF Operates in Village of Car-Ramming Terrorist

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 2:50 am |

Israeli security forces gather at the scene of the car-ramming attack near Kiryat Arba, Tuesday.(Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF on Tuesday night entered the village of Beit Anoun, after a terrorist from that village rammed his vehicle into a group of IDF soldiers Tuesday afternoon. Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in the attack near Kiryat Arba, outside Chevron. According to an IDF statement, an Arab terrorist drove up to an IDF checkpoint and suddenly accelerated, hitting the soldiers. Other soldiers immediately opened fire and eliminated the terrorist. The soldiers injured in the attack were treated at the site and then taken for further treatment at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Yerushalayim.

On Tuesday night, soldiers operating in the Chevron area discovered weapons and incitement material in Beit Anoun and in Chevron. The IDF is investigating if others in the village may have been involved in the attack.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.