U.S. Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff in Israel on Official Visit

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 8:12 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R.) meets with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Francis Dunford in PM Netanyahu’s office in 2015. (Kobi Gideon/GPO, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Army General Joseph Dunford arrived in Israel on Monday as a guest of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, part of the preparations of the upcoming visit of President Donald Trump.

During his visit, Dunford is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and additional IDF commanders to discuss cooperation between the two allied armies and mutual security challenges.

This is Dunford’s third visit to Israel as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

Dunford will be greeted by an official Honor Guard at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.