Terrorist Neutralized Near Me’aras Hamachpelah

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 2:48 am |

The knife used in the attempted attack, Thursday. (Police Spokesman)

YERUSHALAYIM - Large numbers of security officers rushed to Me’aras Hamachpelah Thursday morning, after an Arab terrorist attempted to stab a Border Patrol officer. The terrorist approached officers and refused to halt when ordered to, instead rushing at an officer brandishing a knife. Officers shot at and neutralized the terrorist. B’chasdei Shamayaim, no one else was injured in the attack.

IDF soldiers inside a workshop for the manufacture of weapons in Yatta, Wednesday night. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet agents overnight Wednesday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of weapons in the village of Yatta, near Chevron. The workshop produced dozens of weapons a year. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Also overnight Wednesday, Israel released the remains of a dead terrorist to the Palestinian Authority. The terrorist was shot and killed after stabbing two Border Guard officers in March. According to PA news agency Ma’an, the body was released on condition that the funeral take place in the presence of family members only, with no more than 20 attendees, and with no filming of the event.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.