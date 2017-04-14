British Student Dead After Stabbing Attack on Yerushalayim Light Rail

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 7:30 am |

Zaka volunteers at the scene of Friday’s stabbing attack on the light rail. (Zaka)

YERUSHALAYIM - A young British student was fatally wounded in a stabbing attack on Yerushalayim’s light rail on Friday morning.

The attack took place near Kikar Tzahal, close to the walls of the Old City. The attacker, described by the police as a 57 year old resident of eastern Yerushalayim, was subdued by nearby police and civilians and arrested. A police spokesman said that their initial investigation suggested that he “suffers from mental health problems.”

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to the upper body and was given CPR by Magen David Adom personnel at the scene, before being transferred to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus. She passed away shortly afterward. She is reported to have been a tourist in her mid-twenties.

Two other people, a man and a woman were lightly hurt in the incident, when the driver made an emergency stop. They were taken to Shaarei Tzedek for treatment, according to MDA.