U.N. Chief Draws Palestinian Flak for Recognizing Jewish Ties to Har HaBayis

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 1:11 pm |

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary General. (Reuters/Ruben Sprich)

YERUSHALAYIM - The recently appointed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sparked the wrath of Palestinians with the plain statement of historical fact that the Jewish people have an ancient connection to Har HaBayis.

Guterres told Israel Radio that it is “completely clear that the Temple that the Romans destroyed in Yerushalayim was a Jewish temple.”

The historical reckoning, which means that the Bais Hamikdash predated the founding of Islam by hundreds of years, is regarded as heresy by Muslims.

“[Gueterres] ignored UNESCO’s decision that considered the Al-Aksa Mosque of pure Islamic heritage,” Adnan al-Husseini of the Palestinian Authority told Xinhua, a Chinese news outlet.

He accused Gueterres of having“violated all legal, diplomatic and humanitarian customs, overstepped his role as secretary general, and…must issue an apology to the Palestinian people.”

The new U.N. chief also informed Israel Radio that he had no intention of pushing for a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, though he believes in the two-state solution and would assist in that goal if asked.