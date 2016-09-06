Death Toll in Tel Aviv Building Collapse Rises to Four

By Yoni Weiss

Rescue workers at the site of a building collpase at a construction site on September 06, 2016 in the Ramat Hahayal neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Three people were killed, around 20 more were injured, as rescuers tryto rescue several people believed to still be trapped in rubble since yesterday. Photo by Miriam Alster FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** ????? ???? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ?????? ??? ?????
Rescue workers continue the search at the site of a building collapse in Tel Aviv, Tuesday. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - The death toll in Monday’s parking lot collapse in the Ramat Hachayal neighborhood of Tel Aviv rose to four Tuesday, after search and rescue workers digging through the rubble retrieved the body of another victim killed in the accident.

IDF search-and-rescue troops and other emergency personnel are still trying to locate several other construction workers believed to be trapped under the rubble. The search goes on despite fading hopes that any survivors will still be found alive.

While most of the 24 injured at the site have been released from the hospital, suffering from superficial wounds, some suffered serious injuries, including one man with severe head trauma.