LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:16 am |

Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak (R) and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov arrive for the talks with Russian officials in the Brest region, Belarus March 3, 2022. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine is working with Israel and Turkey as mediators to finalise a location and framework for peace negotiations with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sunday.

“When it is worked out, there will be a meeting. I think it won’t take long for us to get there,” he said on national television.