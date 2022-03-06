After Greece and Cyprus, Herzog to Visit Turkey

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:41 am |

President Yitzchak Herzog. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

President Yitzchak Herzog and his wife will depart on Wednesday for a two-day state visit to Turkey, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008. The last state visit in Turkey by an Israeli president took place in 2007.

The two presidents will discuss “various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration” between Israel and Turkey, Herzog’s office stated Saturday night.

When Herzog entered office, Erdoğan called him to congratulate him on his election, in a conversation that led to a resumption of dialogue between Israel and Turkey after a disconnect lasting several years.

Herzog spoke by phone with Erdoğan in November following the release of Mordy and Natali Oknin, Israeli tourists who were arrested by Turkish authorities on alleged espionage charges. Herzog was reportedly key in their release and was Israel’s direct line to Erdogan. The two also spoke by phone for a third time following the passing of Herzog’s mother in January.

Erdoğan told Turkey’s NTV channel in January that “this visit could open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel,” and that he was “ready to take steps in Israel’s direction in all areas, including natural gas.”

Erdoğan also said he was prepared to work with Israel on reviving an old project to ship gas to Europe through Turkey.

Relations are apparently warming as Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in January to wish him well after he was infected with coronavirus, the first announced phone call between the countries’ top diplomats in 13 years.

Herzog’s visit to Turkey comes just days after he visited Greece and Cyprus, rivals of Turkey.

Greece, Israel, and Cyprus have established an alliance to counter Turkey, as Greece and Cyprus are historic adversaries of Turkey.

Israel in recent years has fostered its ties with Cyprus and Greece, especially on the issue of energy, and has grown distant from Ankara.