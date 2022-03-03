Moldova’s Chief Rabbi to Hamodia: Every Hour We Deal With 50 New Refugees

Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:10 am |

Servicemen set up beds at a humanitarian center for refugees coming from Ukraine at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, in Palalanca, Moldova, last week. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

Thousands of Jewish refugees have crossed the border from Ukraine to Moldova in recent days, since the beginning of the Russian strikes in Ukraine.

Hamodia spoke Thursday with Rav Pinchas Zaltzman, the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, on the various rescue efforts being undertaken by the Jewish community.

Where do we find you at the moment?

I am now in the command center of the Jewish community in Kishinev (Chisinau), dealing with the many refugees who have crossed the border today.

Why do people choose Moldova?

People will go anywhere in the current circumstances, but Moldova is the closest border to cross from Ukraine. The capital Kishinev, where I am now, is very close to the border.

How many people do you have crossing the border on a daily basis?

We have to deal with about 50 new Jewish refugees every hour! Things are very difficult for these refugees, especially those coming after many long hours on buses, cars or whatever mode of transportation they found to be able to reach the border.

Ukrainian refugees are seen near the border with Moldova on Wednesday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Where do you have the facilities to accommodate so many people?

We began our planning ahead of the Russian invasion.

The plan was prepared in detail, even though in those days it did not seem necessary. It received government approval and, among other things, entire hotel rooms were rented to accommodate refugees, buses were rented to transport the families arriving, infrastructure was provided for food transfers and more.

Interestingly, the local mayor did agree to help us, but he told us that neither the government in Moldova nor the intelligence agencies believed at the time that this is necessary. The mayor instructed the security forces to conduct the operation and assist us as much as possible.

[In addition, Rabbi Zaltzman talks about the mobilization of the local Jews to assist the refugees. Among other things, he said that some Jews who come to shul only on Yom Kippur are now enlisting for the benefit of the Jewish refugees.

[“The Jewish organizations are the only rescue organizations that currently function,” says Rabbi Zaltzman, describing the complexity of feeding hundreds of Jews hundreds of kilograms of food coming from donations. These donations will go a long way to help the community absorb the Jews and allow them to go for a rest after long days without rest.]

The Vienna community gathers to donate to the refugees in Moldova.

“We are on the verge of collapse,” says Rabbi Zaltzman.

On Wednesday, several devoted askanim from Vienna, Austria – Reb Yaakov Frenkel, Reb Shmuel Shlomo Kern and Reb Daniel Muller – decided to do their part and join the effort in hatzalas nefashos, helping fellow Jews in their time of need. They undertook a campaign to send food to their brethren in Moldova.

The bags, ready to be shipped off to Moldova.

The local community came out in droves, to donate foodstuff, clothing and gathered an entire shipment within 12 hours, sending it to Moldova.

In a message from Rabbi Zaltzman to the Vienna Jewish community, he thanked them profusely, saying that while he had prepared several tons of food, it had nearly all run out and without their assistance, kol Yisrael chaveirim, the refugees might be left with nothing.