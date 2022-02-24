Elderly Yeshiva Bus Driver Beaten by 5 Teens

BORO PARK -

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:28 am |

A 70-year-old Boro Park yeshivah bus driver is in the hospital after being beaten Thursday morning by a group of teens, according to NYPD and Shomrim.

The incident occurred around 6:00 a.m. in a parking lot at 17th Avenue and 49th Street.

When the driver entered his bus to start his morning work, the five teens, who had been hanging out on his bus, began assaulting him, punching and kicking him in the face, arm and stomach, causing bleeding and swelling.

The assailants fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Maimonides hospital.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com