Two Orthodox Jews Elected to Zurich Municipal Council

Zurich -

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 2:34 pm |

Zurich city parliament candidate Jehuda Spielmann

Two chareidi men have been elected to the Municipal Council of Zurich City in last weekend’s elections.

Anthony Goldstein and Jehuda Spielman are both members of the centre-right FDP Liberal Party, which has the most members of any party in Switzerland. The party’s main focus is protecting individual, societal and economic freedoms.

Both men attracted a large number of votes, including significant votes from the chareidi kehillah in Zurich, which normally has a low voter turnout. This is the first time that they have voted as a block, although not the first time that there have been orthodox Jewish representatives on Municipal or Cantonal Councils. The Municipal Council has powers and influence which are similar to the New York City Council.