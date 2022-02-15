Passengers Arriving From Ukraine Exempt From COVID Tests

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:34 am |

Travelers at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90/File)

Passengers arriving from Ukraine will be exempt from providing a COVID-19 test before the flight, the government announced Tuesday morning. The exemption is valid until Feb. 21.

Israelis are advised to leave Ukraine, as fears of war with Russia escalate.

Russia’s intentions are still unclear. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that U.S. assertions that Russia was poised to invade Ukraine were baseless hysteria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that Putin would prefer that Russia and the West calmly discuss each others’ concerns and did not want to see “information campaigns” that further escalated tensions.