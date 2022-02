YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:02 am |

Minister Issawi Frej attends a Meretz faction meeting at the Knesset on Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

After checking into the hospital due to feeling ill, Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej (Meretz) discovered that he had suffered a stroke.

He has been admitted for treatment and observation in the neurology ICU in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital.