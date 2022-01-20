Yerushalayim Sees First Flurry of Snowfall, North Covered in Snow

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 5:31 am |

A playground covered in snow in Tzfas, Wednesday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Several neighborhoods in Yerushalayim saw their first snowfall of the winter late Wednesday night.

Fearing ice formation on roads and sidewalks, Mayor Moshe Leon issued a directive that classes in the capital would begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in all educational frameworks and that public transportation would start running one hour later than usual.

Snow also fell in Tzfas and other peaks in the northern mountains, and also on Har Bracha in the Shomron.

Meanwhile, due to the unusually cold weather, the all-time winter power consumption record was broken, as 14,735 megawatts were used simultaneously on Wednesday. Hundreds of power outages have been reported across the country, and train disruptions have also been reported.

In the northern Golan Heights, schools were closed on Thursday.