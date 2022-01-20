Report: Erdogan Being Treated by Israeli Cardiologist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) greeted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, at Tirana International Airport, Monday. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been receiving medical advice from an Israeli doctor, Ynet reported on Thursday.

The doctor was identified as Prof. Itzhak Shapira, deputy director-general of Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, who is known to advise world leaders on medical issues and treatments.

As Shapiro’s specialty is cardiology, it suggests the Turkish leader is suffering from heart problems, but there is no official information to that effect. Sourasky Medical Center and Shapira would not comment on the matter.

However, sources familiar with their relationship said they “won’t be surprised if they met in Turkey.”

Speculation about the health of the 68-year-old Turkish president have circulated in recent months after videos of him walking gingerly at an official event surfaced online late last year.

Erdogan underwent laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgery in 2011 but he was not reported to be suffering from any other medical conditions.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president said on Monday that his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog might travel to Turkey soon on an official state visit. Herzog’s office would not comment.

And speaking to reporters, Erdogan floated the idea of signing an energy deal with Israel, after the U.S. withdrew its backing for the tripartite EastMed project involving Israel, Greece and Cyprus.