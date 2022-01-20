Putin Turned Down Bennett’s Offer to Mediate in Ukraine Crisis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, on October 22, 2021. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine but was rebuffed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi last year, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday, citing an Israeli official.

When Kyiv learned of Bennett’s planned visit to Russia in October, officials asked if he would suggest Israel as a go-between.

“One of the things they suggested was a summit in Yerushalayim,” the official said, confirming a report on Walla. He added that the Ukrainians noted how “Israel has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.”

“When Putin said he wasn’t interested, the prime minister left it alone,” the official said. “After the Russian side said it wasn’t relevant, that was the end of it – there was no longer an option of Israel being a mediator.”

The official said that since then Israel has not played any role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.