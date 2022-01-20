Government Mulls Canceling Quarantine for Unvaccinated Children

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4:04 am |

A Magen David Adom worker takes a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from a young Israeli boy at a drive-through complex in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton called on the government Wednesday to cancel its quarantine guidelines for schoolchildren that have confined thousands of kids – and their parents – to their homes.

She called on MKs to allow all students – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to take one antigen test if they come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier, and if negative, return to studies immediately.

Currently, only vaccinated pupils have such an option, while unvaccinated children are required to self-isolate for seven days if they are exposed to a COVID carrier.

According to data, only about a quarter of Israel’s 1.3 million children between the ages of 5-11 – who are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine – have done so, and only 12% got both shots.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also said that the guidelines should be changed. He is expected to meet with senior health and education officials in the upcoming days to discuss the matter.

One possible outline sees students performing daily testing, allowing them to continue studies from school full-time. As such, only pupils who are found to be infected with COVID will be required to self-isolate.

Several MKs have expressed support for the re-examination of the current quarantine guidelines, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who spoke in support of the move at a tour of the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba earlier in the week.