Report: Israeli Delegation Lands in Sudan, to Meet Ruling General

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:44 am |

Sudan’s head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

A plane carrying a delegation of Israelis landed in Khartoum, Sudan, according to a report by Kan News on Wednesday.

According to the report, the plane departed Wednesday morning, making a brief stop in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt before arriving in Khartoum. Kan quoted the Saudi Al-Arabiya news outlet as reporting that the delegation is slated to meeting with Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized power in a coup last year.

The Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the report.

An Israeli delegation was last reported to visit Sudan in November. Sudan and Israel agreed to normalized ties last year, although progress has been slow amid government instability and anti-Israel sentiment among the public.

Sudan has been beset by anti-coup demonstrations, and security forces have responded with deadly force. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded in mass protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, 2021, removing the country’s civilian-led government.