6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Cyprus, Felt in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5:12 am |

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit the west coast off Cyprus and was felt by some in Israel, the country’s Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

The earthquake, which originated in the Eastern Mediterranean region, was also felt by some in Egypt, the country’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics confirmed. Many along the Mediterranean coast of neighboring Turkey also felt the quake, but there have been no reports of casualties or damage.

The Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 5:10 a.m. (local time) at 369 kilometers (229.2 miles) northwest of Nahariya.

Israelis across the country reported feeling the tremor, including in Nahariya, Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, Yerushalayim, Haifa, Petach Tikva, and Rechovot.

According to The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake was registered at 6.5 and at a depth of 51 km (31.6 miles).

Israel Police confirmed it has received reports about the earthquake across the country. “An earthquake occurred in Cyprus and was felt in various parts of the country. Dozens of calls were recorded by police’s telephone services, and there is no Tsunami warning.”

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the magnitude of the earthquake appeared to be 6.6, and took place some 48 kilometers from the city of Polis in the northern part of the country.