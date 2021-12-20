IDF Troops Come Under Fire While Mapping Terrorist Homes for Demolition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 3:27 am |

IDF soldiers in the Palestinian village of Silat al-Khartiya, early Monday. (IDF Spokesperson)

IDF troops overnight Sunday mapped the homes of the terrorists suspected of carrying out the deadly shooting attack near Chomesh on Thursday night that claimed the life of 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman, Hy”d, and wounded two others.

IDF forces operated in Silat al-Khartiya, a Palestinian village on the outskirts of the city of Jenin in northern Shomron, where the terrorists were arrested early Sunday morning, the army said in a statement.

According to the IDF, the mapping was carried out to determine the feasibility of demolishing the homes in question, a policy of deterrence against future attacks.

As the soldiers were carrying out their mission, riots broke out in which dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and explosives at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.

No IDF soldiers were wounded in the exchange of fire, the IDF said.

The four suspects allegedly responsible for last Thursday’s deadly attack were arrested early Sunday by the Israel Police Counterterrorism Unit, following an intense, three-day manhunt that included the IDF and Shin Bet security agency.

Two of the suspected terrorists are believed to have carried out the shooting, while the other two are said to have provided assistance.

The IDF deployed three entire battalions to the area following Thursday’s shooting attack, along with special forces and various intelligence personnel.