Report: Sullivan to Visit Israel Next Week to Discuss Iran Deal

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Axios reported Thursday, quoting three senior Israeli officials.

Israel is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim that such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolling back its nuclear program.

During his visit to Israel, Sullivan is expected to meet Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Israeli officials say he’s also expected to visit Ramallah for meetings with Palestinian officials.

During the Obama administration, Sullivan took part in the secret talks with Iran that led to another interim nuclear agreement, the 2013 Joint Plan of Action.

Sullivan recently floated the idea of an interim agreement to his Israeli counterpart if a return to the 2015 deal proves impossible.

The White House declined to comment on the report of Sullivan’s travel plans.