Interior Minister, U.S. Ambassador Discuss Visa Waiver for Israelis

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:58 am |

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked met with new U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides last week to discuss the visa waiver plan for Israelis traveling to the U.S.

“A pleasure to meet Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and discuss a variety of important topics, including efforts for Israel to join the Visa Waiver Program,” Nides tweeted after the meeting.

In a post of her own, Shaked wrote that “the process is progressing well, updates coming soon. A lot depends on us Israelis!”

The plan to add Israel to the countries in the visa waiver has been on the table for a while.