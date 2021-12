YERUSHALAYIM -

In the latest terror attack, a man attempted to ram Israel Police officers at the Meitar checkpoint near southern Chevron on Sunday, according to media reports.

The driver hit a number of vehicles near the checkpoint before approaching police officers at the site.

B’chasdei shamayim, no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect immediately fled following the attack and police are currently searching the area.