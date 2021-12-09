Israel Looks Into Imposing Restrictions on Those Unvaccinated

YERUSHALAYIM -

Police set up temporary roadblocks at the Ein Hemed junction, outside of Yerushalayim, as Israel enters a nationwide lockdown, Feb. 3. (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

Israel is going to examine imposing further restrictions on citizens who are not vaccinated against COVID, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday, after a meeting with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and several government officials to assess the coronavirus situation in the country.

Bennett and Nitzan Horowitz held a situation assessment during which it was decided to increase enforcement regarding the COVID pass using barcodes, with an emphasis on giving tickets immediately, without warning, for violation of the rules.

The Internal Security Ministry will lead the preparations with the Israel Police.

The Prime Minister also called to examine options for imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated.

According to the statement, a discussion about travel restrictions will be held later in the day.