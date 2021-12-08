Gantz Holds First Meeting With U.S. Ambassador Nides

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:58 am |

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides (L.) meets with Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Tel Aviv, Wednesday. (Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with the new U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides in his office in Tel Aviv on Wednesday ahead of his departure to the U.S. for talks on the Iran nuclear program. It was the first official meeting between the two.

Gantz will be joining Mossad chief David Barnea who is already in Washington for talks with his American counterparts on the Iran deal.

The defense minister is expected to urge his American hosts to develop an alternative response, including economic measures, to Iran’s nuclear ambitions to replace the diplomatic efforts in the negotiations with world powers for a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.