Kids Required to Undergo Antigen Test Before Returning to School

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3:33 pm |

Children aged 5-11 receiving Covid-19 vaccine at a Clalit health facility in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Israeli government gave its kindergarteners and first to sixth graders an assignment to be completed by the end of the Chanukah vacation: To return to school on Tuesday with declarations signed by their parents saying that have undergone an antigen test with negative result. Without the document, they won’t be let into the classrooms.

Cabinet ministers approved the measure on Sunday. It was not the first time. Schoolchildren were requested to show a negative coronavirus test after the summer vacation and following the recess for the Chagim in September.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the number of people in the country who have been detected with the Omicron variant rose to 11. Several dozen more, who are suspected of having the mutation, are waiting for final lab results.

Among them are three IDF soldiers who recently returned from vacationing in France, according to the military’s Home Front Command.

The three were staying in a state-run quarantine facility, as they waited for the test results.