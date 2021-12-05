Bennett to Host Trilateral Meeting with Cypriot, Greek Leaders

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 12:11 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Yerushalayim on November 28, 2021. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will host a trilateral Israel-Cyprus-Greece summit meeting in Yerushalayim on Tuesday, with the participation of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On the agenda: various opportunities and challenges in the Middle East including advancing cooperation in energy, strengthening tourism, and in jointly dealing with climate change. Prime Minister Bennett will also discuss with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus how the countries are dealing with the coronavirus and can cooperate in this field, according to a statement from his office on Sunday.

Alongside the joint meeting, Prime Minister Bennett will hold separate bilateral meetings with each of the leaders.

This will be the first meeting of leaders that the Prime Minister will be hosting in this format.

The leaders will issue joint statements during the day; details regarding coverage will be issued separately.