Two Israeli Doctors Infected With Omicron

Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room, wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo)

The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has been detected in two Israeli doctors, one of whom had returned from a conference in London in the past week, a spokesperson for Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan confirmed on Tuesday.

The two doctors had received three doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, and so far have shown mild COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital said.

The physician who had returned from Britain had probably infected his colleague, it said.

Two more people have been identified in Israel as carrying the new variant, health officials have confirmed, one of them a tourist from Malawi who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Israel shut its borders to foreigners from all countries for 14 days on Saturday to try to contain the spread of Omicron and has reintroduced counterterrorism phone-tracking technology to trace contacts of a handful of people who have likely been infected.

Israel hopes that within those 14 days it will better know how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against Omicron.