Israel’s Envoy to U.N. Says Organization Is ‘Erasing Jewish History’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 6:16 am |

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan on Monday launches a campaign to protest a U.N. decision to highlight the Palestinian right of return on the anniversary of 1947 adoption of the partition plan that saw the establishment of a Jewish State. (Shahar Azran)

Israel on Monday protested the United Nations marking the 74th anniversary of the historic vote on the partition plan, which called for a Jewish State alongside an Arab one in the British Mandate of Palestine, by holding a Palestinian solidarity event.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan called the decision to hold an event in the General Assembly aimed at strengthening the Palestinian “right of return” on this day “outrageous.”

Erdan criticized commemoration of 1947 partition plan in solidarity with Palestinians; the plan was okayed by the mandate’s Jewish population but rejected by Arabs

Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations on Monday criticized the organization over what he said was an attempt to “erase Jewish history.”

“The U.N. is erasing Jewish history, and distorting the truth,” Erdan said.

This move, known as Resolution 181, called for the division of British Mandatory Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab. In 1947, the U.N. General Assembly approved the resolution, which was rejected by the Arabs.

United Nations General Assembly Resolution 181.

“Israel accepted this plan, the Palestinians and the Arab countries rejected it and tried to destroy us,” Erdan said in a video message.

“They also persecuted, massacred, and ultimately expelled the Jewish communities in their own countries. Shockingly, this atrocity is completely ignored by the U.N.”

Erdan is partnering with the World Jewish Congress in a campaign promoting these refugees’ stories around New York with trucks carrying signs reading “Don’t erase Jewish history.”