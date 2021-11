YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:51 am |

Rescue forces near the scene of a stabbing attack in the Old City of Yerushalayim on Wednesday. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Two Border Police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack on Hagai Street in the Old City of Yerushalayim, Wednesday afternoon.

The terrorist has been neutralized.

One of the officers, said to be 22, is lightly wounded; the other, 20, moderately wounded.

The attack took place near Yeshivat Ateret Kohanim in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

They were treated at the scene of the attack and evacuated to the Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital.