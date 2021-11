YERUSHALAYIM -

Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Yerushalayim, Jan. 23, 2020.

(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Cabinet, at its weekly meeting on Sunday, approved Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s proposal to extend the term of Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau as Chairman of the Board of Yad Vashem by another four years.

Rabbi Lau was appointed chairman of Yad Vashem in 2008.