Public Hospitals Reach Budget Deal With Gov’t

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 8:13 am |

Directors of seven Israeli public hospitals at a press conference to protest lack of government funding, Sunday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Israel’s seven public hospitals – including Yerushalayim’s Hadassah University Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center – ended their two-week strike on Sunday, after reaching understandings with the Health and Finance ministries.

Finance Ministry director-general Ram Blinkov and Health Minister director-general Prof. Nachman Ash agreed to an addition of NIS 960 million to the public hospitals’ budgets.

In addition, the parties’ representatives will work on another agreement for the 2022 budget by the beginning of November. Following the development, the hospitals will resume full operations.