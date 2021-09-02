Washington to Celebrate Anniversary of Abraham Accords

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:25 am |

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sept. 15, 2020. (Reuters/Tom Brenner /File Photo)

A ceremony celebrating the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords will be held in Washington on Sept. 14, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

The anniversary will bring together the architects of the deal from the Trump administration, including the former president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz.

Officials from the Biden administration are also expected to attend the celebrations.

The event will see the participation of ambassadors from the signatory states – Israel, Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – stationed in Washington.

The celebration’s announcement follows the recent groundbreaking arrival of Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma, who traveled to Israel on Tuesday.