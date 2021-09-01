Over 500 Israelis Succumb to COVID in August

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 526 Israelis succumbed to the coronavirus in August 2021. Altogether since the outbreak of the pandemic, 7,082 Israelis have died of COVID.
A total of 10,313 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of 155,181 tests administered. The number of serious patients stands at 689, with 145 of them on ventilators.
The number of Israelis who received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose is 2,301,792, with 5,490,297 having had two doses and 5,989,999 having received just one.
Israel has reported 1,066,352 cases since the epidemic began.