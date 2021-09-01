Over 500 Israelis Succumb to COVID in August

YERUSHALAYIM -

Hadassah Ein Kerem team members wear safety gear as they work in the coronavirus ward of the Hadassah Ein Kerem medical center in Yerushalayim on Aug. 25. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 526 Israelis succumbed to the coronavirus in August 2021. Altogether since the outbreak of the pandemic, 7,082 Israelis have died of COVID.

A total of 10,313 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of 155,181 tests administered. The number of serious patients stands at 689, with 145 of them on ventilators.

The number of Israelis who received their third COVID-19 vaccine dose is 2,301,792, with 5,490,297 having had two doses and 5,989,999 having received just one.

Israel has reported 1,066,352 cases since the epidemic began.