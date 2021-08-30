Gantz: We’re Working on Plan B If No Iran Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 30, 2021 at 3:39 pm |

A worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran. (AP Photo/Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that the U.S. and Israel are working together to develop a “Plan B” in the event that negotiations for Washington’s return to the Iran nuclear deal don’t succeed.

“The United States and Israel share intelligence information, and the cooperation with the United States in this field is only getting stronger. We are working with them in order to establish a Plan B and to demonstrate that if there is no deal, other activities will begin, as President Biden said,” Gantz told military correspondents in a year-end briefing.

Gantz did not divulge any details about Plan B. It is presumably the same plan that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he was going to present to President Biden at their meeting on Friday. Apparently, the Americans will now begin to study it and respond.

None of the official statements after the meeting at the White House shed light on the Israeli plan.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have in recent days been threatening military action against Iran. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, among other officials, told reporters last week that the military was preparing for a potential military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“We are allocating resources in order to strengthen our ability to act against challenges in the region, chief among them Iran,” Gantz said.