Denver Police Arrest Fifth Suspect in Death of Shmuel Silverberg

Denver police have announced they have arrested the fifth and final suspect in the August 18 crime spree that culminated in the death of Shmuel Silverberg z”l.

Samuel Fussell, 18, is being held in the Denver Detention Center and is facing nine charges, local news station KDVR reported.

Silverberg, 18, was shot and killed by assailants who chased him into Yeshiva Toras Chaim around 11 p.m. on August 18.

The assailants, police say, are also responsible for two instances of carjacking, as well as a robbery and another shooting that night. The other victim they shot during a robbery is in critical condition.

The police maintained that the crimes appear to be random, and that do not seem to be bias-motivated. However, if evidence is discovered that it was bias-motivated, the Denver Police Department will work with the DA on adding appropriate charges.

The other four suspects, who were arrested on August 19, are Seth James Larhode, 21; Isaiah James Freeman, 18; Aden Sides, 18; and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19. They are all in custody and facing charges of murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault.

They knew each other from their overlapping time spent in a juvenile detention facility for previous offenses. Freeman had a warrant out for his arrest for escaping a separate detention center at the time of the crime spree.