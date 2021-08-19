Suspects in Murder of Denver Yeshiva Bachur Arrested

NEW YORK -

Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 3:54 pm |

The Denver Police Department announced the arrest of 4 of the 5 suspects in the crime spree Tuesday night which took the life of Shmuel Silverman, a talmid of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver.

The police said that the 4 suspects, Isaiah Freeman, Seth Larhode, Aden Sides and Noah Loepp-Hall, who range between the ages of 18 and 21. They are being held for investigation of First Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, First Degree Auto Theft, Felony Menacing, First Degree Burglary, and Burglary.

The police maintained that the crimes appear to be random, and that do not seem to be bias-motivated. However, if evidence is discovered that it was bias-motivated, the Denver Police Department will work with the DA on adding appropriate charges.

“The suspects were taken into custody after Denver Police investigators, members of our Crime Lab, the Denver District Attorney’s Office, and local and federal partners worked tirelessly during the past 36 hours to identify and arrest these suspects,” said Chief Paul M. Pazen.