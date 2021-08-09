“Not Just Another Mall” Opens Outside Ma’aleh Adumim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1:55 pm |

Israel’s newest, biggest and flashiest shopping mall opening outside Ma’aleh Adumim, near Yerushalayim, on Monday.

The CEO of the DCity Mall, Pnina Revach, predicted that “the entire area of Mishor Adumim will be transformed by the mall. This is not just another mall. We have all the big names, including many international brands that don’t have a storefront anywhere else in Israel. We home design stores that have already opened here and closed their branches in Talpiot, which is currently Yerushalayim’s home design center. This will change everything for residents here,” Revach said, according to The Times of Israel.

DCity boasts 200 storefronts, restaurants, a luxury hotel, an artificial indoor sky, and more spread over 150,000 square meters. More than a billion shekels have been invested in the mall, which was designed by celebrity architect Gadi Halperin.

The stores are for home products, although there also is a section for clothing stores scheduled to open in a few weeks.

Although Ma’aleh Adumim is located over the Green Line, Revach said the choice of site was not political. “

We don’t have any agenda, and we weren’t given any government grants. We bought the land very inexpensively, and we are using the money we saved to provide a great service.

The mall will cater to Jewish and Arab customers equally, Revach noted.