Report: MK Chikli Offers Deal for Budget Support

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 6, 2021 at 4:55 am |

MK Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset. (Olivier Fitousi/Flash90)

Rogue MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) is working to advance a deal with the coalition in exchange for his support of the state budget.

The proposed deal would see Chikli become a one-man party, allowing him to join any party he wishes to join ahead of the next elections, Yediot Acharonot reported Friday.

The Yamina party could declare Chikli as a rebel MK, and place harsh sanctions on him, blocking him from running in any of the existing platforms in the next elections.

However, though the Yamina party is not rushing to agree to Chikli’s request, it is possible that there will be no choice but to approve it, since the coalition’s success depends on his support, with the coalition only numbering 61 MKs.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet reached an agreement on a state budget for 2021-22, approving it and sending it to the Knesset for its support.

After Chikli delivered his maiden Knesset speech this week, leader of the opposition Binyamin Netanyahu (Likud) congratulated him. None of the Yamina MKs congratulated him after his speech.