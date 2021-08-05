Likud Bans Defectors for 8 Years

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:59 pm |

The Likud party struck back on Thursday at defectors from its ranks now operating in the Bennett-Lapid coalition, banning them from returning and running in its party primaries for eight years, according to media reports.

The measure, introduced by MK Yisrael Katz and approved by a heavy majority in the Likud Secretariat, would prevent New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar and other members of his party who left Likud, from returning.

It will apply to former ministers, as well as MKs.

The move comes a day after New Hope submitted a bill in Knesset to disqualify anyone under indictment from running for prime minister, seen as directed at opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu.